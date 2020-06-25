Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


PEARL WILEY THOMPSON, of Huntington, died June 21, 2020, at her home. Born in Huntington on January 1, 1933, she was the widow of Richard W. Thompson. Pearl was a member of Altizer Baptist Church and retired from St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Lucian F. Wiley and Norma McCoy Wiley. In addition to her husband, parents and daughter, Karen Sue Graham, she was preceded in death by her five brothers: Harold, Deward, Herman, Sherman and Taylor Wiley. Survivors include her two daughters and their husbands, Scott and Patricia Street of Port Arthur, Texas, and Gary and Teresa Cassidy of Huntington; one very special grandson, Ian Patrick Archer; and one very special granddaughter, Kenidee Cassidy. Her extended family includes a very special niece, Mondra Rose of Columbus, Ohio; and several other special nieces and nephews from around the country. She wanted to recognize her great friends from St. Mary’s and her neighbors in Altizer that looked after her daily. Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday, June 26, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with the Reverend Cledith Campbell officiating. Burial services will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations to Brady Steps Foundation at 141 Stanford Park Drive, Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.