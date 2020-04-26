PEGGY ALLENE TANNER TURMAN, 72, of Lesage, W.Va., passed to heaven on April 23, 2020. She was born June 30, 1947, in Huntington. Peggy was one of seven girls of the late James Bradford Tanner and Bernice Faulkner Tanner. Peggy was preceded in death by sisters, Marlene Faulkner Crook, Arlene Faulkner Blankenship, Judy Faulkner Phipps, Eloise Tanner Sharp; and the untimely loss of her son, Steven Edward Turman. Peggy graduated from Barboursville High School. She went on to graduate from Marshall University with a degree in Math Education. Peggy taught initially at Cox Landing Junior High and then Barboursville High School for several years. She was among the first faculty at Cabell Midland High School where she taught until she retired. To her three sons, Samuel Andrew Turman III (Drew), James Bradford Turman (Brad) and Steven Edward Turman (Stevie), she was “Mom;” to her grand- and great-grandchildren, she was “Granzy.” Family who have been left to cherish all the beautiful memories of her life include Drew (Tracey) and their children, Kerri, Haley, Alex and Holden; Brad (Misty) and their children, Taylor and Ryleigh; Stevie’s two boys, Blake and Beau; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Everlee and Nevaeh; sisters, Mary Faulkner Cussick of Jacksonville, Fla., and her “baby” sister, Jennifer B. Tanner of Lesage, W.Va. She also leaves behind three nieces, one nephew, five great-nieces and one great-nephew. Peggy’s sisters wish to share our personal sentiment to her sons, Drew and Brad, as they gave “their ALL” helping Peggy with her fight and journey. Pastor Scott Duncan of River Cities Community Church will be officiating private services due to the current health crisis. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
