PEGGY ANN FARRELL, 66, of St. Albans, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Peggy was born January 9, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Howard and Emma Davis Johnson. She attended St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Martha Jean Hood; one sister, Brenda Johnson; one brother, Russell Johnson; and her first husband, James Bishop Hood. Survivors include her husband, Wallace Farrell; three sisters, Mary Napier, Lisa Walker and Wanda Roy, all of Huntington; and a brother, William Johnson of Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

