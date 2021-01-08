PEGGY LORETTA MAYS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Rev. Robert D. Mays, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at her residence. Peggy was born March 26, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd Jobe and Margaret Brooks Puckett. She was retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Crum. Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Mays of Chesapeake; two sons, Jerry Mays of Huntington and David (Lora) Mays of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, Chastity (Ronnie) Napier, Jennifer (Shawn) Maynard, Megan (Jackie) Cantley and Haylee Mays; brothers-in-law, Herman Mays and Kenneth (Sherry) Mays; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public services at this time. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their support. Interment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary of Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.