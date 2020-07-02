Essential reporting in volatile times.

PEGGY LOU ROBERSON, 87, of Huntington, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Peggy was born May 2, 1933, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lovett B. and Hester Sanders Ray. She was a floor manager for the former Sears Department Store, a member of the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, a proud supporter of Marshall University and multiple veterans’ associations and was an avid bridge player. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Elmer “Pete” Roberson, and one brother, Frank Ray. Survivors include one daughter, Kathie Adkins of Petersburg, Ind.; two grandsons, Shawn (Stefanie) Adkins of Hurricane, W.Va., and Pete (Cary) Adkins of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Patty (Doug) Schultze of Georgia; one brother, Bill Dan (Pat) Ray of Barboursville; and a sister-in-law, Vicki Smith of Barboursville. The family wants to thank Linda Justice, Cabell Home Health and Barbara Meadows for all Peggy’s loving care. Family and friends will have a Celebration of her life Friday, July 3, 2020, at the American Legion Post 16 (1421 6th Ave., Huntington) from 5 until 7 p.m. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

