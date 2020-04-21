PHYLLIS EILEEN DAVIS BRACE, 91, of Zellwood, Florida formerly of Huntington, W.Va., widow of James Alvin Brace, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her daughter's home. Phyllis was born on November 12, 1928 on her parents’ first anniversary. She was the first child of the late Howard and Pearl Hager Davis of Milton, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Donald E. Davis of Huntington, her daughter, Priscilla Dawn Holley Lucas of Orlando, Fla., and her first husband and father of her children, Dalton "Buck" Holley of South Point, Ohio. Phyllis is survived by her sisters Dorothy Johnson and Judy Rigsby Lucas (Lebert) of Huntington, her daughter Teresa Jane Holley Cardoza (Ron) of Zellwood, Fla., her step-children Dean Brace (Lori) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Jill Brace of W.Va., two granddaughters Kim Johnson Compton of Florida and Amy Connell-Hamilton (Bryan) of Virginia and one very special friend, Frances Hooker of Milton, W.Va. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Tiffany, April, Jesse and Kade, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Upon her 1946 graduation from Huntington East High School, Phyllis eventually moved to Orlando, Florida, where she worked in the hospitality industry when Orlando’s tourism was just beginning to develop. She served as the Food and Beverage Director for The Grand Floridian for many years. She also attended Real Estate school. During retirement, Phyllis served as the Canteen Manager for the Pine Hills VFW #8152. Always mindful of our veterans, Phyllis served as the President of the Women’s Auxilliary for the VFW #8152 in Pine Hills for many years. Prior to moving back to Florida in 2018, Phyllis made many friends during her stay at Victory Place in Barboursville. She was baptized by Rev. David Lemming and became a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Phyllis was known to be a lot of fun and lived her life to the max. Her favorite song was by Frank Sinatra, I DID IT MY WAY. It describes her perfectly and for that she will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held in Huntington at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary is honored to be serving Phyllis' family with the arrangements.
