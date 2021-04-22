PHYLLIS MARIE WOODARD, 73, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 30, 1948, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vilas Ward and Lillie Mae Wright Ward Huff. She was a retired cashier for Wilson County Schools and was a member of VFW Post 9738 and DAV Chapter 2. Survivors include her husband, Homer “Butch” Woodard, and a brother, Ernest (Gayna) Ward of Troutville, Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Chris Fulks officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

