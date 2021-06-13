PHYLLIS REGINA DAVIS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Robert G. Davis, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will follow. She was born June 3, 1930, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter Enis and Ora Isaacs Browning. Five sisters, Maxine Folrod, Eloise Cooksey, Imogene Smith, Rosemary Browning, Patricia Stewart, and one brother, Lindy Browning, also preceded her in death. She was a member of 26th Street Baptist Church and worked in retail sales. Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca Davis, one son and daughter-in-law, Robert Edward and Debra Davis, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Taylor Childers (David) and Trenton Davis; several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
