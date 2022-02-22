PHYLLIS W. RAMEY MCCALLISTER TOMBLIN was born in Lincoln County at Ranger, W.Va., a daughter of the late William J. Ramey and Jeweldien McNeely Ramey Morris. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Dave C. Tomblin. She leaves behind to grieve her going home to be with the Lord, five children, three daughters, Jeri Belinda (Marty) Knight of Proctorville, Ohio, Cathy A. (Tommy) Thompson of Shoals, W.Va., and Shirley K. (Roger) Wilcox of Keyser, W.Va.; two sons, Thomas “Buddy'' (Melissa) McCallister of South Point, Ohio, and Gary D. McCallister of Yuba City, Calif.; one sister, Anita L. Clay of Barboursville; and one brother, William Gary (Patricia) Ramey of Ona, W.Va.; in addition to 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews; a special and dear friend, Roger Ropple of Huntington. She retired from Trivantage Credit Union in the Accounting department. She received a special call on her life from the Lord since childhood. She has sung and spoken in different churches in the Tri-State and has served her church faithfully in any and all capacities. Her great love for the Lord was singing and teaching her Sunday school class. A special thanks to her late friends Rev. and Mrs. L.V. Cartmill, who was her mentor, and Ruby taught her to play the piano. She attended Harmony United Methodist Church in Huntington, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapman-mortuary.com.   

