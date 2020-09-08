Essential reporting in volatile times.

PIERCE MATTHEW LUCAS, 77, of Huntington, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, Huntington. He was born July 10, 1943 in Huntington, a son of the late Calvin and Carrie Adkins Lucas. Pierce was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. He graduated from California State University at Long Beach, Calif., and was a member of Prince of Peace Baptist Church. He was in the music business as an executive assistant at Razor and Tie in New York City. Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Norman M. and Donna G. Lucas of Lavalette; his best friend, Otoniel Obdulio Palacios Calderon of Huntington; a niece, Dawn Marie Lucas of Seattle, Wa.; and a nephew, Gregory Raymond Lucas Rodriquez of Palm Springs, Calif. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

