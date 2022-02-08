RALPH DALE MOATS, 90, of Huntington, widower of Dorothy Moats, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the VA Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born April 22, 1931, in Bartow, (Pocahontas County) W.Va., a son of the late Ralph and Velta White Moats. In addition to his parents and wife, several siblings also preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and a retired Auto Body Repairman. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and James Miller of Elkview, W.Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Jana Moats of Dunbar, W.Va.; two brothers, John and Percy Moats; four grandchildren, Dale Leon Moats, David Scott Moats, James Dakota Miller and Sierra Dawn Miller; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the White Chapel Mausoleum with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating and the Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be half an hour prior to service time at the cemetery on Wednesday. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you