RANDALL MILES YOST, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday, January 7, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Derek James officiating. Burial will be in Hooser Cemetery, Lincoln County, W.Va. Randy was born December 5, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Sylvia Scraggs Thompson of Huntington and the late Miles Kelly Yost. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Russell Ryan Yost. Additional survivors include five sisters, Kathy (Mike) Peterson, Kelli Brizendine, Chrissy Staten, Lorrie Jackson and Diana Gibson, and one brother, Stephen Yost. He also leaves behind aunts and uncles, Judith (Butch) Smith, Jimmy (Suzie) Scraggs, Danny (Sissy) Scraggs and Phyllis Wilcox of W.Va., David (Dianne) Scraggs of Tenn., Jean Scraggs of Ohio and Donald Scraggs of Illinois. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, Chase Brizendine, Jace Yost, Kyla McClendon and Greg Thompson of W.Va., Brandon Brizendine of Va., Amber Brizendine of South Dakota, Steven (Keshia) Peterson of Tenn., Brandon Staten of California, Logan Staten and Sheena (Brandon) Stone of Kentucky, Jillian (Rachel) Jackson of Ohio, Erica (Steve) Morrison and Katrina (Jason) Lloyd of Georgia; and several special cousins. Randy also leaves behind very special friends that have been there through thick and thin and are considered family, Julie and Jacob Ray, Matt and Monica Prater and their families, also Dustin Hosseini Armstrong and Sofija Smith. Randy was a retired U.S. Navy veteran and served during the U.S. Intervention with Grenada, the U.S. Invasion of Panama and the Persian Gulf War. He specialized in arming missiles, bombs and special warheads on the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63), the USS Midway (CV-41) and the USS Carl Vinson’s (CVN-70) maiden voyage around the world. Randy also served as Conventional and Special Weapons Instructor in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, Japan and Korea. He was also First Lieutenant Supervisor of Attack Squadron 185, Special Weapons Loading Course Manager as well as the Public Affairs Director. All these positions were to ensure combat readiness at all times. He also designed the emblem for the Medium Attack Weapons School Pacific AO2 award plaques issued by the United States Navy. After the Navy, he founded one of the first independent Internet companies in southern West Virginia and served as CEO of that company, known as EZ Net. Randy loved adventures and had so many; he climbed Mt. Fuji and got his Mt. Fuji stick, went deep sea diving in Perth, Australia, went on a non-hunting safari in Africa, swam in the Mariana Trench with sharp shooters, protecting them from the sharks, and attended the Olympics in Seoul Korea, just to name a few. In 1993, he was given 2 years to live with a deadly diagnosis. He said he was blessed with another 28 years and wouldn’t trade any of it for the world. He said he had lived a life of no regrets and a life full of fun and adventures that some could only imagine. He served God, Country and his Family, and served them all with bravery, dignity, respect and class. He was amazingly intelligent and had an imagination to be reckoned with. He turned dreams into reality, junk into precious treasures, overgrown land into an oasis and the impossible into possible with little effort. When he created something from nothing, it always had the WOW factor. He took great pleasure in taking care of the family camp and actually turned it into the WOW factor given where it’s located. He had exquisite taste and a great appreciation for beautiful things and beautiful places. He was multi-talented as an artist, designer of anything and he could play any of the classical composers’ music by ear on the piano. He had a kind, gentle spirit that you could feel when you met him. He had a beautiful mind and such a beautiful soul and loved nature and everything in it. If you can imagine everything meant by the word “good,” that was Randy. He had a positive outlook on life and a positive approach on anything this life threw at him, and he never complained about anything. Even on his dying bed, he said he was good and asked how you were. He loved his family, his mom and his little dog Jasper more than anything in this world. His presence was undeniable, and if you were with Randy, he was with you. His mind didn’t wander away from what you were doing or talking about. He was truly there for you. A few of Randy’s most memorable quotes are, “Well, we’ll just have to fix that,” “Oh, for heavens sakes” and “Good grief, Kathy.” Randy had a wonderful, delightful sense of humor and a belly laugh that was contagious. If he was laughing, so were you. He always had a calm composure in the face of stressful situations and handled them gracefully and with respect. Randy was the man and protector of our family and took care of a lot of things and places for all of us. We’ve lost a huge part of our hearts, and the world has lost an amazing man. Things will never be the same without you, Bubby, but don’t worry, we’ll take it from here. Give Dad and Russell hugs for us. We will always love you, and we will always miss you. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
