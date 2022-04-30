RAYMOND ABRAHAM, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Village at Riverview. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Suzanne Ellis officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ray was born March 3, 1928, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late Mike and Amy Aborizk Abraham. He was a proud graduate of Williamson High School’s Class of 1945. He moved his family to Huntington in 1960 to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. In 1965, he started working for Cabinet Supplier/Chandlers Plywood Products. He retired from Chandlers as their Office Manager at the age of 81. Ray has served as a member of the East Huntington Kiwanis Club since 1967. During his years of service, he was President, he was a member of numerous committees and also served as a WV District Lieutenant Governor. He was awarded the Kiwanis International George F. Hixson Fellowship for his outstanding service to his community. Ray was also instrumental in the success of the East Huntington Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival for 50 years. He was top ticket seller many times. Ray was so proud when he was presented a Golden Spatula from his club for flipping over 100,000 pancakes. He was equally proud of his Lebanese heritage and instilled love and devotion to family to his children. His father, Mike, was a founding member of the Kfeirian Reunion Foundation, and Ray attended many Kfeirian reunions over the years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Abraham, his son, Michael E. Abraham, five sisters, Ida, Lucille, Volentine and Madeline Abraham and Emily Haddad, four brothers, Tommy, Edward, Philip and Jack Abraham. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Linda Raye and Bob Thomas of Huntington; four grandchildren, Kerri Thomas of Huntington, Kristi (Ray) Henson of Proctorville, Ohio, Kimberly Thomas of Huntington and Michael Raymond Abraham of Clearwater, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Jasiah Thomas, Ray, Caroline and Bennett Henson and Kensli Thomas; a daughter-in-law, Nora Abraham of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Amy Cook, Mary Haddad, Leah Weber, Glenn Beck, Rhonda Pruden, Kelly Sorah and John Abraham; and a special friend, Evelyn Carrico. Many thanks to his caregivers, Patricia and Crystal, at his home. Special gratitude and appreciation for the entire staff at the Village of Riverview, who were so kind, caring and supportive during his last months. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Pallbearers will be Michael Raymond Abraham, Ray Henson, Jasiah Thomas, Wayne Duncan, David Chandler and Chuck McCreery. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Donations to the Kfeirian Reunion Foundation in care of Denise Mickel Russell, Kfeirian Reunion Foundation Treasurer, 10609 Smith Point Way, Glen Allen, VA 23060, would be appreciated.
