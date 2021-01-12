REGINA FAYE “JEANNIE” SIZEMORE, 54, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Mike Fortner, died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 22, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Drucilla Mae Blevins Lucas and the father who raised her, Clarence Lucas. Jeannie was a beautician having worked in the area and enjoyed gardening, flowers and boating. Additional survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Whitley and Travis Bowman of Huntington; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Brenda Stepp of South Point, Ohio, Deborah and Steven McKinney of Kettering, Ohio, Becky and Tom Edwards of Semora, N.C., and Mary and Sam Marcum of Kenova, W.Va.; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ricky and Connie Blevins and Charles and Patty Fridley, all of South Point, Ohio, and Jonathan Fridley of Wayne County, West Virginia. In lieu of floral expressions, the family would appreciate donations be made to Little Victories in her name. A celebration of life visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, and the family asks that social distance be followed. Condolences may be made to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.