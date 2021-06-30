REV. B. CLEE EGNOR, 91, of Culloden, W.Va., left this world for his heavenly home Monday, June 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Clee was born March 16, 1930, in Lincoln, County, W.Va., a son of the late Earl and Nina Stowers Egnor. He was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters; his three sons, Mike, Eric and Don. Called to preach at 28 years old, he pastored churches in northern Ohio and Pennsylvania until called as pastor to Crossroads Baptist in Huntington. Affectionately known as “Pastor Egnor” or “Our Antique Preacher,” Clee was blessed to preach his last sermon at the age of 91 at Liberty Baptist Church, which he had called home the last several years. For many years Clee was a part of the prison ministry. Survivors include his wife, Linda Hensley Harmon Egnor; daughter-in-law, Kathy Egnor of Columbus, Ohio; two stepsons, Greg Harmon of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Shawn Harmon and his daughter Madison of Richmond, Texas. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, Yates Crossing, Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

