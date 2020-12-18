REV. DOREEN ELOISE ADKINS, 86, of Huntington, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from Heritage Center, Huntington. She was born December 11, 1934, in Lavalette, Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alva and Ruth Sullivan Lucas. She had retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office as an Adjudication Clerk, after which she moved from a part-time minister to a full time United Methodist Minister. She had started her ministry at Teays Valley and moved to the Christ United Methodist Church in Huntington, Bethany United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, had the Clifton Circuit in Mason County and ended her ministry at Greenview United Methodist Church in Bluefield, W.Va. She had been a former member of the Southside United Methodist Church and before her health problems attended Ceredo United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Christie Scrivner of Kenova; two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Todd and Charmarie Adkins of Huntington, and Randall Kyle and Julie Adkins of Union, Ky.; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard Alva “Dick” Lucas and Ruthie Lucas of Kenova; seven grandchildren, Jamie Riggs, Jessica Ellis, Nathan Adkins, Charmarie “Elaine” Doss (Bailey), Lucas Adkins, Kyle Adkins and Jacob Adkins; and eight great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Caleb Maynard, Kaylee Ellis, Maddi Blankenship, Ethen and Isabella Riggs, and Carmen Doss. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Tom Baisden officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit family after noon on Saturday until service time at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

