REV. JAMES WILLIAM "BILL" DEMOSS, 80, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1941, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a son of the late Everett and Virginia DeMoss. In addition to his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Myron Jackson; one brother, Robert DeMoss; and his loving in-laws, Dr. W.H. and Ida Morrison, preceded him in death. Bill was a humble servant of God. If he knew you for but a moment you were his best friend. After completing his Masters in Divinity from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., he served as a United Methodist pastor across West Virginia for 61 years. His appointments included churches in Frenchton, Bunker Hill, Bridgeport, New Haven, Wheeling, Kenova, and Huntington areas. His career was defined by many achievements. Most impressive was, while serving three churches and simultaneously attending seminary, he was awarded the Town and Country church of the year two years in a row. His leadership skills led him to chair and preside over many community organizations as well as serve on boards for the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. One of his legacies was that he was instrumental in starting the Volunteer Night Call Chaplain Ministry at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth Morrison DeMoss; three children, Mark DeMoss (Renee) of Greenville, S.C., Michael DeMoss (Pam) of Scottown, Ohio, and Michele Michael (David) of Chesapeake, Ohio; six grandchildren: Nina DeMoss, Andrew DeMoss, Patrick DeMoss (Kyra), Nathan DeMoss (Mariah), Eli Michael, and Mary Katherine “MK” Michael; and seven great-grandchildren: Lathyn, Calvin, Shi, Nola, Joa, Kendrick, Judah, and Lennox DeMoss, one more coming in March of 2022; one brother, Everett DeMoss (Karen); three nieces, Anna McPherson (Jim), Roberta Simons (David) and Pamela Kyer; three nephews, Michael Jackson, Timothy DeMoss and Bobby Summers. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Halloran, Pastor Joseph Hill and Fr. Jim Sobus officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to service time Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bill’s memory to the United Methodist Foundation of WV, Inc. for support of retired ministers, P.O. Box 3811, Charleston, WV 25338. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you