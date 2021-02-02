REV. LEO SKAGGS, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Jerry Warren and Pastor Scott Duncan officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., with military graveside rites conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. He was born June 23, 1927, in Ansted, W.Va., a son of the late Weston and Eva Holliday Skaggs. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lou Jones Skaggs, and two brothers, Edwyn McClellan Skaggs and Nyle Stanley Skaggs. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Rev. Skaggs was the pastor at First Guyandotte Baptist Church for 28 years; was currently the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church of Wayne; and was Senior Citizens Pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a professor at Tri-State Bible College and taught in Wayne County Schools for 30 years. Survivors include three daughters, Sandra Jo (John) Duncan of Huntington, Jill Ann (Robert) Eytcheson of Ocala, Fla., and Kristi Jane (Everett) Reeves of Ashland, Ky.; three sons, Jerry Leo Skaggs of Huntington, Kevin Jeffrey (Susan) Skaggs of Milton, W.Va., and Kelly (Andi) Skaggs of Huntington; 13 grandchildren, Scott Duncan, Aaron J. Duncan, Joshua P. Duncan, Suzanne Evans, Stephanie J. Johnson, Austin J. Skaggs, Allyson R. Skaggs, Wesley Skaggs, Codi J. Mohr, Bradyn D. Mohr, Molly K. McCoy, Miles W. McCroskey and Benjamin A. Reeves; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karyn Skaggs Johnson of Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tri-State Bible College. The funeral service will be livestreamed Thursday 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.