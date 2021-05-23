RICHARD (Rick or Rich) CHARLES MITCHELL III passed away peacefully at 73 years old on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Hospice of Huntington. He was born in the small coal mining town of Welch, W.Va. He grew up as a member of the United Methodist Church and continued to serve the church throughout most of his life. From the time he was thirteen years old and began working in the coal mines, he spent the remainder of his days working and serving others. He was a jack-of-all-trades, but found his love in engineering, which he passed on to his grandson. He shared his love of engineering by participating in Engineering Career Day for several years. He hated being the center of attention and in the spotlight, but he naturally earned many accolades throughout his life, beginning with Eagle Scout in high school. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant, and felt the loss of those he left behind throughout the remainder of his life. He would proudly sing the National Anthem in remembrance of them. After attending WVU for two years and serving in the Army, he graduated from Marshall University. He instantly became a die-hard, bleed-green Marshall fan. He would watch Marshall even if they were past games. He often remembered the Marshall plane crash and the victims at every football game he attended. He became a proud member of the John Marshall Society in 1997. He was a member of the Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550 and served actively for many years in different capacities. He founded the Huntington Works Committee, which made the plain viaducts into beautiful paintings in Huntington. He led the Kairos Ministry in West Virginia for several years and guided many prisoners to God. The Buford Chapter NSDAR honored him with the Daughters of the American Revolution Lewis and Clark Commemoration for his contributions toward the Lewis and Clark Trail Markers. He was a member of the Society of American Military Engineers and served as the President and Ohio Valley Regional Vice President. In 2004, he was inducted to the SAME Academy of Fellows. He supported the Salvation Army each year by ringing bells for donations, usually on Christmas Eve. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Charles Mitchell Jr. and Addie Virginia Peake Mitchell, and his brother, David Eugene Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Janet Mitchell (Jodi Estep and Jay DeHart); daughter, Amory Mitchell (Ray Nance); grandchildren, Tristan Wilson, Taylar Wilson and Lawson Nance; and faithful companion, Tinkerbell. He is also survived by two sisters, Becky Diez (Pedro) and Pam Medlin (Bill); sister-in-law, Carol Mitchell; as well as nephews, Rob Mitchell (Pete), Kevin Diez, Mark Diez, Kiel Medlin (Amanda) and Jordy Medlin; plus countless friends. He was a devoted husband, dad and papa. He loved life and making others smile. Even when he wasn’t feeling well, he would still make the nurses and doctors smile with one of his puns or by speaking in Spanish or German. Besides loving anything Marshall, he enjoyed playing golf, was a master of grilling and was always eager to learn more about history. He was content with who he was, what he was and where he was — as he would tell others, he was a “wysiwyg,” what you see is what you get. He had a way with words that was evident when you spoke to him. He definitely left his mark on this world and will live on through those who love him. In keeping with his no-fuss life and final wishes, no funeral visitation or services will be held. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
