RICHARD DEAN GREEN, 75, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Richard was born July 29, 1945, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Virgil and Mildred Saunders Green. He was retired from Ashland Oil. He was also preceded in death by one son, John Adam Green; one brother, Raymond Green; and a nephew, Daniel Green. Survivors include his wife, Brittina Napier Green; one daughter, Amy Plymale; and one son, Richard Allen Green, all of Bidwell; one sister, Ruth Ann Curfman of Cheshire, Ohio; and one nephew, Sherman Stanley Green of Rio Grande, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

