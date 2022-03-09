On Monday, March 7, 2022, RICHARD LEE SMITH of Douthat Lane, Lesage, W.Va., our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to be with the Lord. Richard was born on June 9, 1939, to the late Ernest and Alberta Smith. Richard was preceded in death in 2013 by his loving wife of 50 years, Lois Luticha Smith. Richard is survived by his son, Richard Darren Smith and wife Rhonda, and his daughter Tiffani Marie Lyons and husband Chris. Richard and Lois are survived by four grandchildren whom they adored and spent many years with, including Aaron Smith and wife Madison, Samantha Smith, Alex Smith and Spencer Lyons. Richard was the proud great-grandfather to Sam, Olivia, and Shepherd Smith. Richard is survived by a brother, David Smith; sister Martha Wilks and brother-in-law Bob, both of Douthat Lane in Lesage. Richard is also survived by sisters-in-law Irene Smith wife of Ernest Clifford, Sue McKay, Nancy Saunders, Rita Carter, Karen Underwood, and brother-in-law Jean Underwood.
In addition to those named, Richard had several nephews and nieces that were very close to him on both his and Lois’ side of the families.
Richard served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1958-1962 and was stationed in Germany.
Richard enjoyed two careers in his life. His first was working for Greyhound, which eventually took him away again from Douthat Lane for a short time and landed him in Roanoke, Va. It was while living in Roanoke that he met his future bride of 50 years, Lois. His second career was serving as a bus driver for the Cabell County School Board. Richard spent many years driving and serving children of Cabell County that had physical or mental challenges. Richard grew to love his routes and the children he interacted with. His love for those children was easily identifiable and he and his wife Lois (his bus aide for many years) were forever grateful for the love that those children brought to their lives.
Through the love and care from family and a few very special ladies, Richard was able to live his last two years of life surrounded by those he loved the most.
