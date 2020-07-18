Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICHARD MURL HATFIELD, 83, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va. Richard was born November 20, 1936, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Luther and Emmer Clark Hatfield. He retired from Special Metals and was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Survivors include “his girls”: wife, Rosemary Dunfee Hatfield, daughter, Sandra (Jim) Martin, granddaughter, Jennifer (Nick) Porter, and two great-granddaughters, Ealey Rose and Della Rae Porter, all of Lesage; and his siblings: sisters, Lula Wilson and Jean Salmons, both of Milton, W.Va., and brothers, Jack Hatfield of Proctorville, Ohio, Harry and Raymond Hatfield, both of Milton. If attending, please wear face coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Richard’s two great-great-nieces, Chrissa Runyon and Lacey Dunfee, we ask for donations to the Lacey Dunfee Foundation, 40545 Calle Fiesta, Temecula, CA 92591, where the donations will be used for Prader Willi Syndrome research and provide awareness of the disorder. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

