RICHARD SAMUEL SARVAS, 73, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 25, 1946, in Mount Kisco, NY, a son of the late Ernest Emery and Dana Mae Blair Sarvas. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam where he was an aviation test pilot and helicopter pilot. He was a member of the U.S. Army reserves and retired as a Full Colonel. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a BS in Aeronautics and from Western New England University with a Master’s in Business Administration. He was with Polaroid from 1977 through 2002 as a Manufacturing Engineer, Program manager, head of manufacturing of Polaroid, Russia, and eventually as a Manufacturing Program manager before retiring in 2001. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Millie Sarvas; a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Catherine Marie Sarvas of Voluntown, Conn.; a daughter, Kelly Sue Sarvas of Huntington; two grandchildren, Alexandra Leigh Conroy and Devin Tyler Conroy, both of Huntington; two great-grandchildren, Nixon Conroy and Aven Jacobs; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Billie Jean Chapman and Patti and Roger Chapman, all of Huntington. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Military Rites will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

