ROBBIE WILSON, 57, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his residence. Robbie was born June 17, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a loving son to the late Hal and Myrtle Kelly Wilson of Branchland, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by an infant sister, Patty Ann Wilson, and a brother, Teddy Wilson of Branchland. Those left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Robin Wilson of Tipp City, Ohio; two sons, Jacob Albert Wilson and Gabriel Blake Wilson, both of Branchland; one grandson and two granddaughters; two sisters, Regina Brock of Barboursville and Darlene Sloan of Branchland; two brothers, John Wilson and Randy Wilson, both of Branchland; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Franklin Cemetery in Branchland, W.Va., at noon Saturday, April 10, 2021. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

