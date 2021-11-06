ROBERT EUGENE ESHBAUGH, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at his residence. Robert was born February 11, 1953, in Toronto, Ohio, a son of the late Gene and Sally Eshbaugh. He retired from Atomic Distributing. Robert loved football, playing at Toronto High School; he was recruited to play for Marshall University, becoming a member of the “Young Thundering Herd,” where he played from 1971 to 1974. A sister, Kay Linn Criss, also preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters, Caroline and Sarah Eshbaugh (Holly); a grandson, Dakota Ferrell; a niece, Kimberly Criss Pivac; and a special friend, Becky Swann. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

