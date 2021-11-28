ROBERT “BOB” JOSEPH NICHOLS, 74, of Milton, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Carington Park Nursing Home in Ashtabula, Ohio. He was born November 16, 1946, in Huntington, the son of the late Carl L. and Eileen (Dillow) Nichols. Bob graduated from Huntington East High School and then joined the US Army, where he honorably served in Company F, 19th Special Forces Group Airborne from 1966-1971. He was an avid golfer, biker, car enthusiast and animal lover who loved music and was devoted to his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching wrestling, boxing, football, and track and field. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan Hunter of Milton; siblings, Penny Nichols Blue of Chesapeake, Va., and Michael L. Nichols of Huntington; nephews, Christopher Earls and Scott Earls. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Carl Leo Nichols III. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 6024 US 60, Barboursville, WV 25504 (304-733-0177). In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Special Forces Association Chapter 68 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 207, Gallipolis, OH 45631. The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to Madeline Goodwin, Catherine Barber, Marilee Otto, Jessie Hayworth and the staff at Huntington Health & Rehabilitation, the staff at Carington Park Nursing Home Unit D, and the staff at Lake Erie Cremation and Funeral Services. Lake Erie Cremation and Funeral Services, 1500 Harpersfield Road, Geneva, OH 44041 (440-361-2273) assisted the family with arrangements. www.LakeErieCrematory.com.

