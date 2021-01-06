ROBERT PASKO II, 59, known to his family and friends as Rob or Robbie, was escorted by Angels to Heaven on January 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born December 2, 1961, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Robert and Tessie L. Pasko, also of Huntington. Rob grew up in Huntington and was a 1980 graduate of Huntington East High School, where he was a stellar athlete and scholar. He was the recipient of many local and national sports and academic awards upon his graduation. He received a full scholarship to the United Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to play football and then finished his degree at Marshall University. He is survived by his wife, soulmate and love of his life, Vicki Vickers Pasko, whom he married July 14, 2014, and his stepson, Larry (LJ) Jones III, whom he dearly loved. He is survived by his sister, Vickie (Mark) Sullivan of Marysville, Ohio; brother, John (Natasha) Pasko of Melbourne, Florida. He was the most amazing uncle and best friend to Andrea (Nikki) Sullivan Stambaugh of Urbana, Ohio, Mark (Celia) Sullivan II of Powell, Ohio, Kimberly Sullivan and her fiancé Ty Walker of Mooresville, North Carolina. He was the greatest of great-uncles to Braeden Stambaugh, Bryce Stambaugh of Urbana, Ohio, Makenna Sullivan, Tessa Sullivan, Keigan Sullivan (who Robbie affectionately always called George) of Dublin, Ohio, Gianna Sullivan, Kolby Stant of Powell, Ohio, and Jaxson Walker of Mooresville, North Carolina. He is also survived by his wonderful stepmother, Mary Saban Pasko of Birmingham, Alabama, and his remarkable, loving Aunt Helen (Bookie) Kovach of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, along with many cousins. He always carried and held close to his heart many dear friends along his magnificent journey. Rob will always be remembered for his wit, charm, ability to make you laugh and his uncanny way to find humor in every opportunity, many times at your expense. He always met you with a smile. He will forever be known for the best bear hugs and being a gentle giant. Some people are lucky enough to leave a stamp, but there are others that leave a legacy, legacies built on the foundation of Faith, Love, Family, Determination, Commitment and solid, lifelong friendships. Rob was one who built legacies his entire life. Though he can never be replaced, his love and memory will live forever in those who were fortunate to love him, but the greatest blessing came when he loved you back. Like you, we mourn the loss of this great man, but we celebrate that he is dancing with Jesus. We trust that he is looking forward to seeing us and you again one day in Heaven. Rest assured there will be a great reunion someday, somewhere as it is clearly outlined in his favorite book, the Bible. He was a solid believer and follower of Jesus. He loved spending time with those who visited him to talk about the Lord. He stood strong in his faith and had a passion to love, un-judgmentally, always. Please join his family as we celebrate his life Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory, 2851 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. Viewing for friends will be from 5 to 6 p.m., with his celebration service beginning at 6 p.m. Online streaming will be available via Facebook Live for those unable to attend. (www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory). We will be following CDC guidelines, masks are mandatory and Chapman’s will ensure adequate personal distance seating. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Presiding over the celebration will be Rob’s longtime friend, Phil Foster, and Mr. Charles Webb, a wonderful neighbor whose love for Jesus planted that seed and influenced our lives greatly as children. In lieu of flowers, if you prefer to send a monetary contribution, you can forward to The Scotts Associates Credit Union c/o Vicki Pasko, 14111 Scottslawn Road, Marysville, OH 43040. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We find comfort in knowing how much Rob meant to each of you, and we leave you with sayings that he held close to his heart. Remember who’s got this! God’s got this — Rob, Vicki and LJ. Never live in the past. Always live in the present. Hold the hands and hearts of those who love you the most. Always and forever — Rob and Vickie (sister). Hey, Hey, Jack Dial, Hey, Hey — Tessie, Frieda, Robbie and all his Jack Dial family.
