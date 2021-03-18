ROBERT TIMOTHY ADAMS, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born November 16, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert Lee and Betty Elmore Adams. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Timothy Adams, and a brother, Donald Adams. He was a member of River Cities Community Church and worked in demolition. Survivors include his wife, Sue Nibert Adams; a son, Chad Anthony (Rosa Belle) Adams of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Mason Alexander Adams of Louisiana, Jordan Scott Adams of Huntington, Caleb Lee Adams and Logan Avery Adams, both of Texas, and Ayden Steven Adams, Avahannin Hughes and Cameron Smith, all of Huntington; a sister, Kay (Larry) Bush of Florida; three sisters-in-law, Paula Adams of Huntington, Kim (David) Black of Huntington and Pam (David) Scarberry of Texas; a brother-in-law, Bernard Nibert of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at River Cities Community Church, Huntington, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. A gathering will take place after the service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

