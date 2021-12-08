ROBERT VINSON LUTHER JR., 72, passed away on December 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. His wife, Susan Dawn Harold Luther, 70, followed the next morning on December 5, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. They were married April 29, 1972.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Luther Sr., and his brother, Kenny Luther. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald R. and Jeanne Duvall Harold.
Bob was born August 7, 1949, in Wayne, W.Va. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Parsons Luther; his siblings, Roger (Janet) Luther, Rick (Crystal) Luther, Rodney (Susanna) Luther, Ronnie (Carol) Luther and Karen Chesne.
Susan was born January 2, 1951, in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her sister, Linda (Charlie) McGuire.
Susan was a longtime employee at Marshall University in the Bursar Office. Susan was gifted in everything she touched. A talented seamstress, she also made beautiful quilts, enjoyed cross-stitching and painted ceramics. Robert was a truck driver by trade. A skilled mechanic, he could fix anything with wheels and make it go faster in the process.
They are survived by their children, Kimberly Luther, Bob (Rachel) Luther and Amy (Fred) Daniels; their grandchildren, Tiffany (Dustin) Hamrick, Justin Pratt, Josie Pratt, Anneliese Luther, Cheyenne Luther, Alex Luther and Holly Daniels; and their great-grandchildren, Connor Pratt and Rory Hamrick.
A funeral service for both Robert and Susan will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Inurnment will occur at a later date in the Parsons Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Friends may visit with family after 5:30 p.m. until service time Thursday. Donations would be appreciated to the American Cancer Society in their names. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
