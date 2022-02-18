ROBERT WAYNE MEEHLING, 76, of Huntington, died Monday, February 14, 2022, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 29, 1945, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert Lee and Elsie Nicely Meehling. Robert was also preceded in death by two wives, Sally Vest Meehling and Paula Soulsby Meehling. He was formerly in the 19th Special Forces, National Guard, Tri-State Airport and was a member of Pea Ridge Methodist Church. His working career was with construction companies in the area, working as superintendent on job sites. Survivors include his two daughters, Tracy Whittingham and her husband Bob Whittingham of St. Louis, Mo., and Kelly Meehling of Barboursville; and a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Larry Carroll of Sanford, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Hospice of Huntington. According to his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com   

