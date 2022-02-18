ROBERTA CHAFIN BIEBER, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was born April 4, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Chafin and Margaret Burris Chafin.
She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University with a BA in Education.
She was a teacher with Cabell County Schools, retiring from Gallaher Elementary. The students, families, and staff became life-long friends she cherished.
Roberta loved a good game of Bridge, spending winters in Florida, time at the cabin, and shopping!
She was a member of the Huntington Women’s Club, the Guyan Golf and Country Club, and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Her “Sisters” were her forever companions, unwavering supporters, and brought immense joy to her life.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, Ronald L. Bieber, whom she married July 11, 1959, and a brother Robert Chafin. Above all else, Roberta loved her family and is survived by her son, Steven Bieber and wife Laura; daughter, Lisa Alexander and husband Bob; and grandchildren, Brooke and Bradley Alexander, whom she adored! Also surviving are nephews, Bob, Chris, and John Chafin; cousins, Ed Deane and wife Nancy, Judy Dison and husband Gary and son Casey Viers; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Plane and family.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers for their love over the years.
Contributions may be made in her honor to the Cabell/Wayne Association of the Blind or Hospice of Huntington if desired.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Ellis Conley officiating and a memorial ceremony by Alpha Chi Omega Sorority members. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.
Private burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DAVID OLEN GOTHARD, 83, of Cary, N.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, Fe…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.