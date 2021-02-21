ROCKFORD “ROCK” VARNEY PERRY SR., 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Teressa Perry, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 1, 1940, in Mingo County, W.Va., a son of the late Mose Varney and Leva May Brunty Varney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. He held several jobs in his life, including working for Campbell’s Soup in Napoleon, Ohio, Huntington Moving and Storage and retired from Yellow Cab Company in Huntington. In addition to his wife, Teressa, survivors include three daughters, Susan Perry of Huntington, Lisa Dillon and Christina Sanders, both of Chesapeake, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, Rockford Varney Perry Jr. and Melissa Perry of Louisa, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Anthony Slash, Christopher Slash, April Canady, Kimberly Dillon, Shawn Perry, Justin Courtney, Anthony Courtney, Robert Holley and Anna Holley; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa Followay, Joshua Followay Jr., MaKayla Followay, Bradley Dillon and Christian Ryder; three sisters, Sharon Hurley, Barbara Torres and Marlene Stewart; a brother, Larry Varney; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Larry Yost officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.