ROGER ALLEN MARTIN, age 66, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., due to complication from several strokes he suffered in recent years. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Bishop Edwin S. Harper officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Pea Ridge. Roger was born on April 27, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Herman P. Martin and Clara “Renie” Stewart Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Haley of Huntington; grandsons, Zander and Kolton; and brother, Danny of Heath, Ohio; and his closest cousin and friend, Connie. Over the years Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. “Sleepy” was a retired member of the Brothers of The Wheel. The City of Huntington employed him at one time as a bus driver for the Senior Center, Snowplow/road crew truck driver. He was a part-time janitor for Reliable Janitorial Services before his disability retirement in 2014. Viewing will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

