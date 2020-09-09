ROGER ALLEN MARTIN, age 66, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., due to complication from several strokes he suffered in recent years. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Bishop Edwin S. Harper officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Pea Ridge. Roger was born on April 27, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Herman P. Martin and Clara “Renie” Stewart Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Haley of Huntington; grandsons, Zander and Kolton; and brother, Danny of Heath, Ohio; and his closest cousin and friend, Connie. Over the years Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles. “Sleepy” was a retired member of the Brothers of The Wheel. The City of Huntington employed him at one time as a bus driver for the Senior Center, Snowplow/road crew truck driver. He was a part-time janitor for Reliable Janitorial Services before his disability retirement in 2014. Viewing will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100 Marshall students in quarantine, isolation for COVID-19 exposure
- Dave Peyton dies at age 76
- Huntington officials look to make rental properties safer through enforcing registry
- Dave Peyton left unique legacy at The Herald-Dispatch
- Shooting at former ‘public nuisance’ property leaves 2 dead
- Editorial: Construction of new I-64 bridges at Nitro about to begin
- Williams participates in V-J Day observances with Trump
- CAROLYN ANN GRASS
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Cabell releases student, parent expectations ahead of new year
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in season opener
- Photos: Remembering Dave Peyton
- Photos: Six Wolfe Brothers World War II Era Memorial Bridge dedication
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Central City Elementary School Open House
- Photos: Ironton vs. Gallia Academy, football
- Photos: Tuesday Night Concert Series in Ironton
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational Golf Tournament
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet