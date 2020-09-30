Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROGER LEE PEMBERTON II, 37, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County, Ky., with Charlie Langdon officiating. Inurnment will follow. Lee was born January 8, 1983, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Roger Lee and Sharon Clagg Pemberton of Huntington. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Iraq. Lee was a decorated war veteran in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Lee’s outstanding performance as forward observer contributed greatly to the overwhelming success of their mission in Nineveh Province. His actions are in the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit on him, Bravo Troop Blackfoot 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S. Cavalry “Night Raiders” and the US Army. Those he served with he loved as family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Olivia Pemberton, and his maternal grandmother, Leona Ann Clagg Christian. Additional survivors include three sons, Zander, Mayson and Aiden Pemberton, one brother, Robert B. Pemberton, aunt, Sheila Jo Christian, and uncle, Homer Christian, all of Huntington and a host of cousins and Army family. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.