ROLLEY PIERCE PYLES, 99, of Huntington, went to his eternal home Sunday, February 6, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a private memorial service and celebration of life at a later date. Pierce was born December 8, 1922, in Huntington, a son of the late Osie and Bertha McClure Pyles. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in WWII, retired from the former INCO Alloys, and a member of the Mount Union United Methodist Church. He blessed the life of everyone who had the honor to know him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Pierce was always content and enjoyed being surrounded by his family. Those left behind to carry on with love and memory include his wife of 69 years, Bertie Ellen Pyles; his two daughters, Penny Pyles and Jamie Baumgardner (Mike Powers); his son, Rolley P. Pyles Jr., all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Terra (Chris) Oney of Ona, and Sarah Baumgardner of Huntington; four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dorian, Payden and Desmond. The love that he instilled in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will forever live on in our hearts. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

