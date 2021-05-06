RONALD LEE NANCE, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Genesis Heritage Center. He was born December 7, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late William Albert and Mildred Inderia Holley Nance. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Lynn Nance, and a sister, Doris Jean Nepute. He was retired from ACF and Marshall University, was a Baptist by faith and a NASCAR fan. Survivors include his loving wife, Loxie Ann Shively Nance; a daughter, Kelley (Alan) Smith of Huntington; two grandchildren, Samantha Ann (Christopher) Blankenship and Alan Jacob (Courtney) Smith Jr., all of Huntington; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Oakley, Star, Gracie and Aydenn; and four nephews, Jon, Jim, Bill and Tom Nepute. There will be a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you