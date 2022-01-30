RONALD LLOYD BIEBER, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born May 6, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Lloyd and Loueva Spurlock Bieber. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School, The University of Cincinnati with a degree in Engineering, and Marshall University with a degree in Accounting and a Master in Business Administration, obtaining CPA and CMA credentials. He worked his career at INCO in Metallurgical Engineering and taught accounting at Marshall University in his retirement. Ron was happiest on the golf course, spending time at New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and his beloved cabin on the Greenbrier River in Pocahontas County, where many an adventure was had. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roberta C. Bieber, whom he married on July 11, 1959, and their two children, Steve (Laura) Bieber and Lisa (Bob) Alexander, both of Huntington, W.Va. He loved dearly his two grandchildren, Brooke Alexander of Morgantown, W.Va., and Bradley Alexander of Ona, W.Va., and is also survived by a sister, Rosemary Plane of Deland, Fla., and her family. The family would like to thank his caregivers for their love and support over the years, making staying at home possible, and thank the staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center for their care and compassion. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Ellis Conley officiating. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.

