RONNIE EUGENE MURPHY, “Murf,” 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private family celebration of his life. Ronnie was born May 28, 1951, in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of Bette Jennings Murphy of Gainesville, Fla., and the late Lloyd Murphy. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving in Vietnam and was retired from Atomic Distributing. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. He was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Murphy, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Jean Pickett. Additional survivors include his wife, Melody Murphy; one daughter, Michelle (David) Kendrick of Ladson, S.C.; one brother, Mike (Jan) Murphy of Ashland, Ky.; two sisters, Paula (Jim) Brown of Gainesville, Fla., and Anita (Ed) Marshall of Hayesville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Chase and Taylor Murphy. He also leaves behind a lot of very special friends. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.