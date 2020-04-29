RONNIE EUGENE MURPHY, “Murf,” 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private family celebration of his life. Ronnie was born May 28, 1951, in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of Bette Jennings Murphy of Gainesville, Fla., and the late Lloyd Murphy. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving in Vietnam and was retired from Atomic Distributing. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. He was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Murphy, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Jean Pickett. Additional survivors include his wife, Melody Murphy; one daughter, Michelle (David) Kendrick of Ladson, S.C.; one brother, Mike (Jan) Murphy of Ashland, Ky.; two sisters, Paula (Jim) Brown of Gainesville, Fla., and Anita (Ed) Marshall of Hayesville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Chase and Taylor Murphy. He also leaves behind a lot of very special friends. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Hero pay’ in W.Va. not the reward many thought
- MYLES LEE CLAGG
- Tri-State’s longest practicing urologist announces retirement
- Wayne magistrate suspended without pay for 90 days after WV Supreme Court decision
- Braskem employees live at plant to ramp up production of medical supplies
- Number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase
- Justice said he wanted to reward COVID-19 heroes. Cabell County leaders say the money he gave them can’t be used that way.
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
- DR. SALLIE HAMER PLYMALE
- Covid-19 has killed multiple bishops and pastors within the Church of God in Christ, the nation's largest black Pentecostal denomination
Images
Collections
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: Central City Elementary drive-by parade
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Retirement parade held for HFD Captain Scott Leep
- Photos: Spring Valley seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Fairland celebrates senior class
- Photos: HPD officers respond to shooting
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank receives nonperishable food donation