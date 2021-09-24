RONNIE KENT WEED, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 11, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Donna Gue of Barboursville, W.Va., and the late Gerald Lee Weed. He was a contract analyst with St. Mary’s Medical Center for 41 years and was a basketball and football official, hockey goal judge and baseball coach for many years. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved his co-workers and baseball family. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Teresa Weed; two daughters, Amy (Seth) Priode of Huntington and Ellen (Chase) Duffield of Gassaway, W.Va.; a son, Christopher Kent Weed of Huntington; three grandchildren, Liam Priode, Piper Priode and Mattox Priode, all of Huntington; a brother, John (Connie) Weed of Barboursville, W.Va.; a sister, Deborah (Marc) Timbrook of Leesburg, Va.; and multiple extended family members. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Rita Barker officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Donations would be appreciated for a concert that was previously planned for him on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at 6815 Merritts Creek Road and will now be a memorial concert in his name. Donations may be sent to PayPal at trweed@hotmail.com. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
