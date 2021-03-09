ROSA TABITHA NICHOLAS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Kerman Ray Nicholas Sr., passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born December 19, 1933, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Hildred Carter Oldaker. In addition to her parents and husband, other family members that have preceded her in death are her two sons, Kerman R. Nicholas Jr. and Homer Turley Nicholas; two sisters, Juanita Holbrook and Bertha Vickers; and four brothers, Corbet Oldaker, Ira Oldaker, Roy Oldaker and Andrew Oldaker. She was a military wife and homemaker. Survivors include three daughters, Angela Nicholas and her fiancé Ray Anthony Schneider of Chesapeake, Ohio, Shelia Ortman and husband Russell Ortman of San Diego, Calif., and Loretta Guinn of Wildomar, Calif.; nine grandchildren, Daniel Nicholas, Joseph Nicholas, Russell Ortman III, Wendy Ortman Barkho, Heather Murdock, Candace Durrell, Shania Guinn, Seth Kates and Abigail Kates Watts; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

