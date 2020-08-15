Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROSE LEE DOZIER, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, in Huntington. She was born February 23, 1925, in Union City, Ky., a daughter of the late Hume and Sally Bogie Dunbar. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Karr, who died in the Bay of Japan during World War II; her second husband, Robert Leslie Dozier; a daughter, Roseann Taylor; and a grandson, Matthew Taylor. She and her husband, Bob, were the owners and operators of Gladwell Pharmacy, which they bought in 1954. She was a founding member of Farmdale Church of Christ and was currently a member of Sixth Avenue Church of Christ. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lee and Janet Dozier of Huntington; four grandchildren, Jessica (Neal) Sowards, Nicholas (Rachel) Taylor, Sarah (Christopher) Propes and Rachel (Uchechuwu) Umeh; three great-grandchildren, Mason Taylor, Amarachi Umeh and Chimamanda Umeh; a brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Anita Dunbar of Charlottesville, Va.; and a niece, Marilynn Lockwood of Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Kevin McElwain officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before the service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sixth Avenue Church of Christ, 530 20th Street, Huntington, WV 25703. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

