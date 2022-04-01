ROSEMARY CHAPMAN, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away September 23, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born April 15, 1946, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Kelley Chapman and Margaret Lillian Knight Chapman. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Richard Roger Chapman, George Franklin Chapman, Alvie William Chapman and Darrell Eugene Chapman; and a sister, Betty Lou Blake. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Helen Chapman of Chesapeake, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Short officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you