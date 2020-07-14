Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROSEMARY WATTS, age 93, widow of L. Wesley Watts, died July 10, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a stay-at-home mom and homemaker, her greatest joy in life. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Tabor (Ron); son, Richard Watts (Tammy); and son, Michael Watts (Alicia); grandson, Jonathan Tabor (Tiffany); granddaughter, Holly Watts; and great-grandsons, Jaxon and Lukas Tabor. She was a member of New Baptist Church. She loved helping at school and sports activities. A private service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

