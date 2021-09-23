ROY CLINTON RIFFE, 67, of Huntington, husband of Sherrie Ann Cline Riffe, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 22, 1954, in Yeager, W.Va., a son of the late Ralph and Hazel Justice Riffe. A brother, McClellan Riffe, also preceded him in death. Roy obtained a Master’s Degree in Education and was a teacher in both Cabell County and formerly in Logan County. He was a member of Christ Temple. In addition to his wife Sherrie, survivors include his sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Dennis Evans of Danville, W.Va.; his father-in-law Rev. Tommie R. Cline and his wife Truby Cline of Verner, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Vivian McCartney and her spouse Greg McCartney of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Erica Baldridge and spouse Chris Baldridge of Columbia, S.C., and Evetta Edwards of Florence, S.C.; and two brothers-in-law, Cornelius Cline and spouse Laura Cline of Dandridge, Tenn., and Tonnie Al Cline of South Point, Ohio. A private inurnment will be in Davis Cemetery, Justice, W.Va., at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

