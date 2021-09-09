RUSSELL LEON PARKS, 28, of Huntington, W.Va., son of Richard and Ludean Parks, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, from acute myeloid leukemia. He was a teacher with the Kanawha County BOE. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
