RUSSELL LEON “RUSTY” PARKS, 28, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on January 22. Rusty was an Eagle Scout, a talented musician, a loyal employee of Applebee’s Restaurant in Teays Valley and a Social Studies Interventionist at Nitro High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Lucile Grubbs of St. Albans, W.Va., and Dale and Belma Jean Parks of Moundsville, W.Va. Rusty is survived by his proud and loving parents, Rick and Ludean Parks of Huntington. In addition, he is survived by his honorary grandmother, Evelyn Bennett of Charleston, W.Va.; his aunt and uncles, Steve Parks of Moundsville, W.Va., David (Clare) Parks of Frankfort, Ind., and Carol (Jeff) Miles of Milton, W.Va. Cousins include Joe Parks, Emily Parks, Mary (Isaac) Keever, Courtney (Kyle) Thompson, Cassidy Miles, Kylie Miles; and his beloved dog, Osha, who was his constant companion. So many special friends and co-workers have shared their love and special Rusty stories. Very special friend Nick Vassar will be providing the music for the memorial service. Special thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center ER and ICU. They gave Rusty the best possible care in the short time he was their patient. The memorial service will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1202 5th Avenue in Huntington, W.Va. Parking is behind the church off 12th Street. Park, then follow the ramp to the door. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. in the courtyard. Please write a note or a memory of Rusty and place it in the basket found in the courtyard. Reverend Jacque Compton will begin the service at 11:45. Special music will begin at 11:30. A special request to honor Rusty, please wear your favorite band or concert T-shirt. The church and family require that your wear your mask. “Russell Leon Parks, you will hold a special place in our hearts forever.” Love, Mom and Dad. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Autism pioneer Ruth Sullivan dies at 97
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
- Sobriety checkpoint to take place Sept. 23
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast
- Photos: Open Studio clay class at HMA