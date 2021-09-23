RUSSELL LEON RUSTY PARKS, 28, of Huntington, W.Va., son of Richard and Ludean Parks, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center from acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was a teacher with the Kanawha County BOE. Memorial service will be conducted 11:45 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
