SAMUEL DEWEY ANDERSON, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord April 27, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born July 21, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Dewey Samuel Anderson and Dora Kathleen Burrows Anderson. For many decades, Sam got up at 3 in the morning to deliver bread and to provide for his family, eventually retiring from Heiner’s Bakery, and for this service was named a Kentucky Colonel. Sam was an avid churchgoer at Altizer Baptist Church of Huntington, W.Va., as well as a fan of Western novels, golf, Marshall athletics and was a Master Mason. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Charlene Anderson, who succumbed to his April Fool’s Day pranks each year, as well as his son, Todd A. Anderson, his daughter-in-law, Cristina Anderson, two grandsons, Daniel Anderson and Todd E. Anderson, a special nephew, Rich Anderson of Huntington, W.Va., as well as several nieces. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Erma Lee Wentz, Richard Anderson and Charles Anderson. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington, with Pastor Cledith V. Campbell Jr. officiating. Burial with Masonic graveside rites conducted by Western Star Lodge No. 11 AF&AM will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

