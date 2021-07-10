SAMYE FAYE ARTHUR, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with her brother Elder Daniel Endicott officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Samye was born July 28, 1937, in Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luther and Danzil Maynard Endicott. She retired from Kmart after 16 1/2 years of service. She attended the Rock of Ages Baptist Church, was a member of both Guyandotte Chapter No. 89, whose members will conduct Eastern Star Services, and Wayne Chapter No. 156 OES, River City Cloggers, an avid bowler and was past president of the Women’s Bowling Association. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Scott and Jeffrey Shipley, and one sister, Betty Robinson. Survivors include her brother, Danny (Claudette) Endicott of Genoa, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Sam Spears, Branden, Billy, Jeffrey, Matthew and Isabella Shipley; nine great-grandchildren, Azrielle Shipley, Bethany, Baylee and Dylan Spears, Tedo Cremeans, Wyatt and Chloe Lowe, Alyssa and Logan Messer. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
