Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


SANDRA MARCELLA NEACE, 64 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Sandra was born February 23, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ira Lenford and Edith May Bias Rose. She was a CMA with St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Neace; two sisters, Diana Holbrook and Emma Lee Neace; and one brother, James Edward Neace. Survivors include one daughter, Misty Kocian; three sisters, Lisa, Julia and Tammy Rose, all of Texas. No memorial service at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. She will be laid to rest in Lambert Cemetery located on Steer Fork Road, Ranger, W.Va. Condolences may be made in form of donations to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.